Are Married at First Sight's Jessika and Love Island's Eden Dating Now?

Nine, Instagram
by Ashley Spencer | Wed., Feb. 13, 2019 4:14 PM
Nine, Instagram
In the latest Married at First Sight Australia shocker, there's a chance bride Jessika Power and Love Island Australia's Eden Dally might be a new couple.
It all started when the 26-year-old MAFS participant partied with the prison officer last Saturday in Melbourne. In videos shared to Eden's Instagram Stories, the pair can be seen getting close and posing for the camera.
The next day, they were seen together again at the St Kilda Festival, along with Jessika's brother Rhyce.
Noticeably absent: Jessika's MAFS husband, 31-year-old Mick, who reportedly spent the weekend on his farm in Gympie.
Adding fuel to the fire, Married at First Sight season 5 star Telv Williams—who often hangs out with 26-year-old Eden—congratulated "the happy couple" on his Instagram Stories Feb. 13. It's unclear if he was joking about the romance rumours or actually confirming their love.
Sydneysider Eden and his Love Island Australia partner Erin Barnett announced their breakup last September after being runners up on the reality dating series.
"We wanted to share with you, that after much deliberation, we have quietly parted ways. We look back and cherish the time we have spent together, the memories we have created, in both Spain and in Australia," read their statement.
"We can't thank each and everyone of you enough, for the support and love you have shown us, but we have to be honest within ourselves as we realise that our forever as a couple, is no longer. We look forward to supporting each other moving forward and remain best friends."
Nine
But Erin later hinted at drama behind the scenes.
"A leopard never changes its spots," Erin replied to a fan about the reason for their breakup. "Just wasn't meant to be."
After getting off to a rocky start (see: that best man's speech and their honeymoon fight), Perth local Jessika and Mick have seemingly been one of the stronger couples on Married at First Sight this season. Meanwhile, former virgin Matthew and makeup artist Lauren quickly fizzled this week when she overheard him telling the boys at the dinner party that he wasn't "attracted" to her.
Married at First Sight Australia airs Sunday at 7pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm on Nine.
Married at First Sight's Sam Opens Up About the "Shocking Moment" With Ines That Changed Everything
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?