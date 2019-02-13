Are Married at First Sight's Jessika and Love Island's Eden Dating Now?

Noticeably absent: Jessika's MAFS husband, 31-year-old Mick, who reportedly spent the weekend on his farm in Gympie.

Adding fuel to the fire, Married at First Sight season 5 star Telv Williams—who often hangs out with 26-year-old Eden—congratulated "the happy couple" on his Instagram Stories Feb. 13. It's unclear if he was joking about the romance rumours or actually confirming their love.

Sydneysider Eden and his Love Island Australia partner Erin Barnett announced their breakup last September after being runners up on the reality dating series.

"We wanted to share with you, that after much deliberation, we have quietly parted ways. We look back and cherish the time we have spent together, the memories we have created, in both Spain and in Australia," read their statement.

"We can't thank each and everyone of you enough, for the support and love you have shown us, but we have to be honest within ourselves as we realise that our forever as a couple, is no longer. We look forward to supporting each other moving forward and remain best friends."