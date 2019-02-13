All About The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 Finale's Pool Push

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Feb. 13, 2019 12:26 PM

Has The Real Housewives of New Jersey saved the best for last?

In the Wednesday, Feb. 13 season nine finale, the ladies of the Garden State culminate their long-running arguments and disagreements (until the reunion) at Jennifer Aydin's anniversary party, and it all ends with somebody getting tossed in the pool.

"I think it's the icing on the cake, it's the finale that we've all been waiting for," RHONJ star Margaret Josephs told us at Women's Day Red Dress Awards.

You don't have to wait until the episode to find out who is forced to go swimming—it's Marty Caffrey, Danielle Staub's ex by way of Margaret's husband Joe Benigno—and Margaret said, "everybody needed to cool off."

"It's crazy, it's absolutely crazy, they literally chuck him into a pool. Check to see what happens after he goes into the pool, that's what's even better," Melissa Gorga said.

"Honest to god, my first thought was, ‘Oh no, he has his cell phone in his pocket.' I was so concerned about him ruining his cell phone," Jackie Goldschneider told us.

The finale, according to Bravo, also features Dolores Catania making an important decision about ex-husband Frank Catania, Melissa's search for a possibly secret sister leading to a shocking discovery and the ladies trying to convince Teresa Giudice to remove Danielle Staub from their social circle.

Click play on the video above to hear more from the cast.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey finale airs Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

