Queer Eye Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed (With a New Carly Rae Jepsen Song!)

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Feb. 13, 2019 8:00 AM

Queer Eye Season 3

Netflix

The boys are back, but they're in a new town. Queer Eye season three will debut on Netflix on Friday, March 15 and the Fab Five—Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France—hit Kansas City, Missouri to work with a new roster of heroes with their trademark brand of self-love and confidence.

Netflix made the season announcement with a fake text video (they nailed those virtual personalities) complete with the first preview of Carly Rae Jepsen's new single "Now That I Found You."

Photos

Stars Who Love the Queer Eye Cast

It's hard to believe it's only been a year since Netflix brought Queer Eye back to life in February 2018. Since then, Netflix released two seasons (both set in Atlanta), a special in Australia, and the boys have become worldwide stars.

In season three, expect more diversity.

Queer Eye Season 3

Netflix

"Inclusivity and diversity continues to be the focus of our MO, of what we're out there to do," Antoni told E! News. "I think people are going to see a lot of differences in Kansas City, but they're going to see maybe more and understand a little more clearly that we are all the same, our struggles are the same, to show up for our families, to be better lovers, friends, parents children, like these are all human experiences. It doesn't matter which coast or which country you're in, it's all something you can relate to."

After the crop of Kansas City episodes, the Fab Five can next be seen in a Japan-set miniseries. The four new episodes titled Queer Eye: We're in Japan! will feature the guys forging relationships with four Japanese men and women from different backgrounds and cultures.

Get the tissues ready for season three, debuting Friday, March 15 on Netflix.

