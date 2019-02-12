Smokey Robinson Tells Critics to ''Stop Hating'' On Jennifer Lopez's 2019 Grammys Performance

Smokey Robinson is defending Jennifer Lopez's performance at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Supposed Motown fans criticized J. Lo after the star delivered a rousing performance in honor of the countless singers signed to the label at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Many people felt that the latin pop singer was not a well-suited choice for the soulful tribute, but Smokey begs to differ.

"Attention, all of those of you who protested a wonderful, super talented, world renowned, super star like Jennifer Lopez, showing her love and support for Motown music, here's some food for thought: on the very first day of Motown Barry Gordy told the five of us who were present, 'I'm gonna start my own record company and we're gonna make music for everybody and always be sure to make quality music that the world can enjoy'." the artist writes in a lengthy Instagram post. "And through the Grace of God and hard work and determination, we accomplished that."