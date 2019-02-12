Miracle Workers' Geraldine Viswanathan Is Challenging Stereotypes (and No Longer Afraid of Harry Potter)

Geraldine Viswanathan is one of Australia's fastest rising stars—and she's doing it on her own terms.

The 23-year-old actor got her start in the Sydney comedy scene and broke out playing John Cena's daughter in 2018's Blockers. Now, she's back with a starring role in Stan's new series Miracle Workers where she plays an angel answering prayers alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi (as God).

"I just read the script and fell in love with it," she told E! News of the comedy series. "[Daniel] is so lovely, really funny and just immediately put me at ease. Even when we had our chemistry read together, he was just so nice when I was so scared. He's really funny too, so it's just great to bounce off of him."

But Newcastle-born-and-raised Viswanathan didn't always have such an appreciation for the Harry Potter star.