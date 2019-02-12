Major Key Alert! DJ Khaled Reveals 43-Pound Weight Loss

Major key alert! DJ Khaled has hit a weight loss goal.

The WW social media ambassador took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate his cumulative weight loss since starting the program a year ago.

"A year ago I told y'all it's coming OFF! I started at 293 lbs and now I'm OFFICIALLY 250 lbs!! They CALL ME SLIM JIM!!" he wrote in an ad posted on his account. "Thank you @ww for changing my life!! And i ain't stopping! We gon keep winning with the Freestyle Program!! I promise you!! It's coming OFF! Join me and win with me on @WW. The new Weight Watchers. I'm not racing! I'm not speeding! I'm cruising!"