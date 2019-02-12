Taraji P. Henson, Tessa Thompson and More Stars to Present at 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Feb. 12, 2019 10:20 AM
With the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards right around the corner, more of the star-studded list of presenters has been revealed.
E! News can reveal Taraji P. Henson, Tessa Thompson, Viggo Mortensen, Amanda Seyfriedand Finn Wolfhard will present during the annual show. The five familiar stars will join previously announced presenters Armie Hammer, Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, Elsie Fisher and KiKi Layne.
The awards, which honor artist-driven films, will be hosted this year by Parks & Recreation alum Aubrey Plaza. The nominees, which were announced in November, include Eighth Grade, First Reformed and If Beale Street Could Talk.
Actors and actresses like First Reformed's Ethan Hawke and The Wife's Glenn Close are also up for awards this year.
Not only is the annual ceremony a celebration, but it also raises money for Film Independent's programs that help emerging filmmakers and encourage diversity throughout the year.
You can tune into this year's awards on Facebook Watch and IFC on Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. PST.
Good luck, everyone!
