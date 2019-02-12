It's Leroy vs. Hunter on The Challenge: War of the Worlds in an Explosive Confrontation Over...Money?

MTV
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Feb. 12, 2019 10:00 AM
Would it truly be MTV's The Challenge without some dudes puffing their chests and getting into it with each other, not on the playing field, but back at the house? It's time for Hunter Barfield and Leroy Garrett to go get it in E! News' exclusive sneak peek from The Challenge: War of the Worlds.
Hunter and Leroy are both veterans of The Challenge, Hunter originally hailing from Are You the One? and Leroy from The Real World. What sparks this fight? It seems it has to do with Ashley Mitchell and her previous win with Hunter. Somehow Johnny Bananas is involved too, because of course, he's Johnny Bananas.
"She took money from you," Leroy yells in Hunter's face.
And then everybody starts clapping. That's when security gets involved and insanity ensues. Click play on the video above to see it unfold.
Meet the cast of the new season below.
This is his 18th time on The Challenge.
This is CT's 15th time on The Challenge.
This is Kam's third time on the show.
Amanda is on her fifth appearance.
Kyle is on his third Challenge.
This is Da'Vonne's second Challenge appearance.
This is Leroy's 10th time on The Challenge.
Jenna has done seven Challenges.
Nany is on her sixth Challenge.
This is Zach's eighth time on The Challenge.
This is Natalie's third time on The Challenge.
This is Paulie's second Challenge, so he's a veteran. He previously appeared on Ex on the Beach and Big Brother.
Ashley is on her fourth Challenge.
Cara Maria is a 13-time The Challenge veteran.
Hunter is now on his fourth The Challenge appearance.
This is Wes' 11th time on The Challenge.
He comes from Ex on the Beach Brazil.
Gus is from Floribama Shore.
She comes to the show from Party Down South.
Georgia comes to the show from Love Island.
Liz spent time on Big Brother.
Turabi is from Survivor Turkey.
Natalie spent time on American Ninja Warrior.
Theo comes from the world of Love Island.
Morgan was previously on Big Brother.
Ashley was on Ex on the Beach UK.
Viewers will remember Chase from this time on The Bachelorette.
Stephen comes from Geordie Shore.
Alan is a TV personality from Telemundo.
Julia comes from the world of Big Brother.
Dee comes to The Challenge from Geordie Shore.
Zahida is a newcomer from Ex on the Beach.
Josh comes to the MTV reality series from Big Brother.
Shaleen Sutherland comes to The Challenge from the Canadian version of The Bachelor.
The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on MTV.
