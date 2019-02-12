Game of Thrones' Lena Headey Claps Back at Criticism Over Not Wearing Makeup

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Feb. 12, 2019 9:44 AM

Lena Headey, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lena Headey is not interested in your makeup demands.

The Game of Thrones actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a screenshot of a comment from someone urging her to wear makeup on camera. 

"Don't record yourself without makeup again please," the person wrote, seemingly in reference to a recent video the star posted of herself promoting her upcoming film, Fighting with My Family.

Well, the Golden Globe nominee did not mince words with her public response. 

"I shall continue to not wear make up," she captioned the screenshot. "Go f--k your self."

Everything We Know About the Game of Thrones Final Season

Her response was met with applause from fellow actresses who have faced similar criticism. 

Lena Headey, GOT, Game of Thrones

Co-star Carice van Houten wrote, "I get that too. F--K THAT."

The Handmaids Tale's Ever Carradine commented, ""F--k that noise. You're perfect."

Meanwhile, fellow Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie shared her support with a series of heart emojis.

Needless to say, don't mess with Cersei.  

