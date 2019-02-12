Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Gets Candid About Her Family of 5

When it comes to Chelsea Houska's household, family rules all day, every day.

On Monday evening, viewers watched the Teen Mom 2 star expand her family when she gave birth to a baby girl named Layne. The smooth and successful delivery was the ultimate gift for a reality star who just so happened to be celebrating her birthday the very same day.

But more than five months after welcoming her third child, Chelsea is getting used to her new reality that includes a whole lot of love and heart.

"I feel like [baby Layne] is like Cole. I think Aubree is like me and Watson and Layne are like Cole," Chelsea shared with E! News exclusively. "She's very laid back. She's easy, she's smiley, she's chill, very chill."

From the moment Layne met her older brother and sister, it was love at first sight. And as viewers can likely guess, Aubree is already helping mom out with her two younger siblings under two.