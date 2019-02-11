Inside the Mysterious and Glamorous World of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

The Olsen twins haven't appeared on-screen together in 15 years.

Independently, the sisters, who began their careers as actors while still in diapers before either could speak, haven't turned in a performance in over five years, choosing instead to dive head-first, and rather magnificently, into the world of fashion. It's a rare day when the pair agree to sit down for an interview; seeing them out in public is even rarer.

They announced their retirement from the world acting in early 2012 and have proven true to their word.

And yet, our fascination with Mary-Kate Olsen and her older-by-two-minutes fraternal twin Ashley Olsen remains as powerful as ever. But what is it about these two women who've by and large eschewed the spotlight in favor of leading relatively normal lives—well, as normal a life as one can live when they've routinely ranked on Forbes' list of America's Wealthiest Celebrities since they were 16 and have an estimated combined net worth of around $300 million—that makes us desperate for every last detail of the lives they've decided they don't really feel like sharing with us any longer?