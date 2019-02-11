The Internet Can't Stop Talking About Will Smith's Genie in Aladdin

Will Smith is ready to spread some Disney magic.

In case you missed it, pop culture fans received a big surprise Sunday night during the 2019 Grammys. As it turns out, a brand-new trailer for the highly anticipated live-action remake of Aladdin appeared during a commercial break.

And yes, we finally got to see Will as the Genie.

"You really don't know who I am?!" he asks Aladdin at the end of the sneak peek. "Genie? Wishes? Lamp? None of that ringin' a bell?"

Will also took to Instagram and proved he's a man of his word when it comes to his on-screen character roles.