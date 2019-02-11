Anne Hathaway Took This Parenting Tip From Kate Middleton and Prince William

When it comes to parenting, the fictional Princess of Genovia found advice from a real royal pair.

As a proud mom to 2-year-old Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, her son with husband of six years Adam Shulman, Anne Hathaway is figuring out one of the biggest roles of her life as she goes.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the Oscar winner divulged some unexpected insight into her highly private home life, notably how she appears in front of and speaks to her little one.

"I'm not perfect, but if I'm frustrated or distracted, I'm good at making sure he's safe and walking away, calming down and then coming back to him," she told the newspaper. The star admitted that "telling that harsh voice to be quiet," is a challenge in motherhood. "I fall short every day, but I'm not going to beat myself up about it, I'm going to learn from it," she added.