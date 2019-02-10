Kacey Musgraves Says "Life Is Tumultuous Right Now" While Tearfully Accepting Album of the Year at Grammys

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
One of the most sought-after accolades has officially been handed out at the 2019 Grammys!
Kasey Musgraves won the coveted Album Of The Year Award for Golden Hour. Fellow nominees included Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy, Brandi Carlile's By the Way, I Forgive You, Drake's Scorpion, H.E.R.'s H.E.R., Janelle Monáe's Dirty Computer, Post Malone's Beerbongs and Bentleys and the Kendrick Lamar-produced Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By.
Of this group of artists, Drake, Musgraves and Lamar have all taken home Grammys in years past.
The "Space Cowboy" singer appeared speechless and surprised when accepting the final award of the evening. "Oh, my God. I don't even know what to say. It was unbelievable to be even in a category with such gigantic albums, really brilliant works of art. It's really crazy," she began in her speech. "I'm very thankful."
She remained humble throughout her speech but also made it very personal.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
"I know that winning this doesn't make my element any better than anyone else's in that category. They're all so good," she continued. "Life is pretty tumultuous right now for all of us. I feel like it can feel that way. Because of that, art is really thriving and it's really beautiful to see that."
"Thank you for championing mine," she concluded. "I would have nothing without songs. It's all about the songs."
Musgraves also gave a special shout-out to her husband Ruston Kelly. She shared, "I love my husband so much and this album wouldn't have been created without you."
This win truly cements Musgraves' place among the queens of country music. She also took home the award for Best Country Album tonight. Before that happened, she also won the Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country song.
There's no stopping her!
Before the show, Musgraves shared an exclusive sneak peek of her new music video for "Rainbow."
"The song started out as a memo to myself but it's for anyone who is going through any kind of anything," she explained to Ryan Seacrest on the carpet, "The video is representative of your own mental guard overtaking you."
