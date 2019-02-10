Twerking, Costume Changes & So Much More! Jennifer Lopez Gives It Her All for 2019 Grammys Motown Tribute

Motown Records has blessed us with 60 years of iconic music.

Thus, it was only right that the American record label was honored at the 2019 Grammys. Jennifer Lopez, Smokey Robinson and Ne-Yo led the tribute performance by taking to the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

J.Lo, who wore a Diana Ross-inspired sequin gown, kicked off the performance by tackling a medley of Motown hits. The tribute medley included classics like "Dancing in the Street," "Please Mr. Postman," "Money (That's What I Want)" and many more. Alex Rodriguez's lady's presentation was anything but low-key as she channeled classic Motown dance moves and underwent several costume changes.

After Lopez's opening of the tribute, Robinson came onto the stage and performed The Temptations' iconic song, "My Girl." While swaying with Jennifer, Smokey lovingly replaced the lyrics with, "My Jen"...leaving us all thoroughly jealous. Grammys host Alicia Keys got in on the Motown fun as she joined Lopez for a couples verses of "Papa Was a Rolling Stone."