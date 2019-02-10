Kylie Jenner, Camila Cabello and More Stars Prove Pink Is Very Much on Trend at the 2019 Grammys

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 7:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Think pink!

Celebrities dazzled in an array of pink ensembles at the 2019 Grammys. From flamingo pink, to cotton candy pink, to highlighter-pink, music's biggest stars brought the joyful color to the red carpet. It's safe to say the hue was very much on trend.

Kylie Jenner, Post Malone, Katy Perry and Camila Cabello and more celebs opted for jaw-dropping pink wardrobes. No outfit was alike, as each star put their own spin on the peony pink shade.

For example, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians TV personality made the red carpet her runway with a pastel pink Balmain pantsuit.

Another notable outfit? The "Sunflower" singer brought the glitz and the glam to the awards show with an all-pink, jewel-encrusted suit. In fact, he even wore decked out boots in the same shade as his get-up. 

It was truly iconique.

Photos

Stars Dazzle in Pink at the 2019 Grammys

Not one to stray away from audacious gowns, Cardi B shut down the star-studded event with her over-the-top design.

She looked like a pearl coming out of its shell or like Sandro Botticelli's "The Birth of Venus" painting. The "I Like It" singer wore a design by Thierry Mugler 1995 Couture gown.

We're not even scratching the surface of the trendy color at the awards show. To see all of the jaw-dropping pink ensembles at the 2019 Grammys, check out our gallery below.

Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner

The reality TV personality makes the red carpet her runway with her high-fashion Balmain pantsuit.

Katy Perry, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Katy Perry

Wearing Balmain, Katy Perry dazzles in an extravagant baby pink gown that features silver accents and a lot of ruffles.

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Cardi B

The "I Like It" singer makes a dramatic entrance with her over-the-top gown. In fact, it's a Thierry Mugler 1995 Fall Couture design.

Article continues below

Post Malone, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Post Malone

Not one to stick to the basics, Post Malone looks amazing in his all-pink, jewel-encrusted suit.

Camila Cabello, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello

The "Havana" singer dazzles in a hot pink sequins gown by Armani Prive. Her floor-length dress features a high neckline and open back.

Anna Kendrick, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Anna Kendrick

The actress struts her stuff in a flamingo pink Ralph and Russo dress, which features exaggerated feathers and diamond-encrusted details.

Article continues below

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kacey Musgraves

Wearing a Valentino design, the country singer stuns in a cotton candy-colored gown. 

Tayla Parx, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Tayla Parx

The singer-songwriter wears a bubblegum pink gown with a matching coat. Her outfit is full of whimsy and pink frills. 

Nicolle Galyon, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Nicolle Galyon

The country singer stuns in a hot pink little number. With '80s-style shoulder pads and a waist cut-out, this mini dress is as bright and bold as the singer herself.

Article continues below

Hit-Boy, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Hit-Boy

The rapper skips the basic black and white suit, and opts for a pastel pink blazer. 

Renee Bargh, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Renee Bargh

The TV presenter looks gorgeous in her bright pink mini dress. The over-the-top long sleeves and marble-esque print make it look oh-so-chic.

Zuri Hall, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images for NARAS

Zuri Hall

E! News' very own host wears a multicolored pink gown, which features dramatic ruffles in various pink tones. It's a John Paul Ataker design.

Article continues below

To see more fashion and OMG moments from the Grammys, E! has you covered.

Catch the encore of E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards, Monday 11 February 8,30pm AEDT on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , Grammys , Music , Style Collective , Style , Fashion , Red Carpet , Awards , Katy Perry , Kylie Jenner , Camila Alves , Camila Cabello , Cardi B , Top Stories , VG , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
XXXtentacion

Twitter Is Upset the 2019 Grammys Left Out XxxTentacion During the In Memoriam Tribute

Drake, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Uh Oh! The Internet Seems Pretty Unhappy After the 2019 Grammys Cut-Off Both Drake & Dua Lipa

Cardi B, Mac Miller, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards

Cardi B Pays Tribute to the Late Mac Miller After 2019 Grammy Win and Ariana Grande Sends Love

Alicia Keys, 2019 Grammy Awards, 2019 Grammys, Show

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the Grammy Awards

Beyonce, Jay Z, On The Run Tour II

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and More Stars We Really Missed at the 2019 Grammys

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Kacey Musgraves Says "Life Is Tumultuous Right Now" While Tearfully Accepting Album of the Year at Grammys

This Is America, Childish Gambino, Donald Glover

Childish Gambino Wins Record of the Year for "This Is America" at the 2019 Grammy Awards, Isn't There to Receive the Award

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.