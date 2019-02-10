Dolly Parton Leads All-Star Tribute—to Herself!—Featuring Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and More at 2019 Grammys

Talk about an all-star tribute. Dolly Parton, an icon in her own right, was honored with a performance featuring Miley Cyrus, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry. Of course the 73-year-old wasn't going to sit on the sidelines and let the rest of them have all the fun—she's Dolly Parton!

"The great singer, songwriter, actress and enduring superstar we are about to honor once said,'If you don't like the road you're walking, start paving another one.,'" Anna Kendrick said introducing the performance. "That's how this remarkable woman has been blazing her own trail year after year, decade after decade. That is how she became the recording academy's MusiCares Person of the Year. And that's why we will always love her."

Musgraves and Perry kicked off the tribute with "Here You Come Again," and Parton joined the duo on stage to finish out the song, wearing an all-white ensemble complete with a cape.

Parton wasted no time introducing her goddaughter Cyrus for a spirited duet to Parton's worldwide-hit song "Jolene." After "Jolene," Morris joined the two on stage for "After the Goldrush," a song originally by Neil Young that Parton, Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt covered.

But the tribute wasn't over. Not when you're honoring somebody as legendary as Dolly Parton.

Little Big Town joined Parton for a new song, "Red Shoes," while wearing her own red shoes. After "Red Shoes," the other singers came out for a rendition of "9 to 5."

"Well, anybody out there working a 9 to 5 job? You can help us out," Parton told the crowd. And they obliged, because you listen to Dolly Parton.

The lengthy tribute kept the audience on their feet the whole time.

"Thank you Linda Perry and this kickin' band of yours," she said as the performance wrapped up.

Parton was previously honored as MusicCares Person of the Year. She told E! News all the awards mean she's got to continue the work.

"I get up every day with new dreams and I know I have work to do…I've dreamed myself into a corner, so I've got to be responsible for all of that," Parton said on the Grammys red carpet.

