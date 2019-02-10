Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus Are Our Favorite New Team Up at 2019 Grammys

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
by Lauren Piester | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 5:47 PM
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Who knew a Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus team up was something we needed so badly?
The duo had already performed "Islands in the Stream" at a pre-Grammys MusiCares event honoring Dolly Parton, and they took the stage together once again during the Grammys to perform Mendes' "In My Blood." They even coordinated their black sleeveless outfits, for which we must say thank you.
Shawn started the performance at a piano covered in fog, which was already plenty for us, but then he made his way to the main stage and introduced Cyrus and took the whole thing to another level.
With Shawn on electric guitar, they turned the song into a duet, and sparks shot down from the ceiling and basically they just turned an already great song into an even better song that we're absolutely going to need a recording of. Could we get a Shawn Mendes/Miley Cyrus tour? Concert special? A book of the behind-the-scenes pics they've been posting on Instagram? Really anything, honestly.
"In My Blood" is nominated for Song of the Year tonight, and Shawn's self-titled album was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on
Don't miss a moment of the action with E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards, Monday 11 February 10am AEDT on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?