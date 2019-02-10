Camila Cabello's 2019 Grammys Opening Performance With Ricky Martin and J Balvin Includes Subtle Political Statement

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 5:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Camila Cabello, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Performance

CBS

The 2019 Grammys are starting off with a bang!

Not surprisingly, Camila Cabello brought the heat to the awards show with her unforgettable performance and jaw-dropping on-stage outfit.

The 21-year-old star made her Grammys performance debut as she energetically sang, danced and sashayed across the stage.

Both the viewers and audience members were overjoyed when she started playing her hit single, "Havana," which is on her self-titled album.

Notably, the pop star had some of the biggest artists in the game join her during the opening segment of the Grammys.

J BalvinRicky MartinYoung Thug and Arturo Sandoval performed alongside the "Havana" singer. 

Balvin performed his famous "Mi Gente" song with Camila. 

During the opening show, the "Safari" singer held up a newspaper that read, "Build bridges not walls." It was a subtle political statement, but a powerful one.

Watch

Camila Cabello Has Her Whole Squad at 2019 Grammys

Aside from performing on music's biggest night, the pop star was nominated for two Grammys—Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance. However, she didn't win in her categories this year. Lady Gaga took home Best Pop Solo Performance while Ariana Grande won Best Pop Vocal Album.

Young Thug, Camila Cabello, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Performance

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

During Cabello's performance, she dazzled in vibrant yellow two-piece outfit. Her on-stage get-up was the opposite of what she wore on the Grammys red carpet.

Camila Cabello, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

During her step and repeat, the star stunned in a hot pink sequins dress that featured a plunging back design. She paired it with matching pink drop earrings, which were subtle, yet striking.

She tied her ensemble together with a slight smoky eye and nude lips, which is arguably her signature look.

Speaking to Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, the "Havana" singer hinted that her family members would make an appearance during her performance, especially since it was inspired by her grandmother's childhood.

"She grew up in... like a house full of rooms and everybody shared a common patio and there would be jam sessions and stuff" the star explains of her grandma. "The whole thing is based off my family, and I have my family in the performance, so I feel very protected."

However, the 21-year-old star isn't the only one hitting the Grammys stage. 

Other notable artists set to perform are Miley CyrusJanelle Monáeand Post Malone. Best of all? Country queen Dolly Parton will also take the stage with Katy Perry.

The night is just getting started, and from the looks of the opening performance, viewers are certainly in for a treat.

Don't miss a moment of the action with E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards, Monday 11 February 10am AEDT on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Camila Cabello , 2019 Grammys , Grammys , J Balvin , Ricky Martin , Awards , Events , Celebrities , Music , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Post Malone, 2019 Grammy Awards, 2019 Grammys, Performance

Post Malone Gives Rockstar Performance Alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Grammys

Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson & More Celebrate 2019 Grammys Win

Jennifer Lopez Dedicates Grammys Motown Tribute to Mother

John Mayer, Alicia Keys, 61st Annual Grammy Awards

Alicia Keys and John Mayer Just Reunited the 2004 Grammy He Broke and Gave to Her

This Is America, Childish Gambino, Donald Glover

Childish Gambino Skips Grammys 2019 But Wins Song of the Year and Other Awards

Shawn Mendes Reveals His Inspiration for "In My Blood"

Mark Ronson Wins 2 Grammys Before Show Even Starts

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.