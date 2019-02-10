Pink's Daughter Presents Her With a Homemade Grammy After Singer Loses at 2019 Awards

Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Pink is always a winner at her house!
The three-time Grammy-winning singer was nominated for one 2019 Grammy, for Best Pop Vocal Album for Beautiful Trauma. The Recording Academy announced hours before Sunday's ceremony that Ariana Grande received the honor.
Pink later posted on her Instagram page a photo of her and husband Carey Hart's eldest child, daughter Willow, 7, holding up a giant, tinfoil-covered, Grammy-shaped award.
"Thanks Kids:) my favorite kind of award," the singer wrote.
Pink, who has been nominated for a Grammy 20 times, had predicted that she would not win the 2019 award.
She joked on the Ellen DeGeneres Show last week that every time she loses out on a Grammy, her husband makes her a tinfoil one.
"And so, this will be my 17th tinfoil Grammy on Sunday," she said.
Pink had other things to worry about that day, like taking care of Willow and 2-year-old son Jameson, who appears to be feeling under the weather.
"I think it's kind of rad that I just lost my 20th Grammy nomination," Pink tweeted on Sunday. "I'm always honored to be included. Now to get this sick baby in the bathtub. Congrats to all the nominees! Have fun tonight."
The 2019 Grammys were held in Los Angeles' Staples Center and aired live on CBS.
