Robin Thicke, Ricky Martin and More Celebs Brought Their Kids to the 2019 Grammys

The 2019 Grammys are a family affair for a few celebs tonight.
Ricky Martin, Robin Thicke, and more celebs brought their kids (or even their entire families) along with them on the red carpet at the Staples Center for what's got to be the coolest family outing there could be.
Martin was accompanied by son Matteo Marlin and posted about the night on Instagram with the caption, "Cool cat for a date at The Grammys!!!"
Thicke brought along his eight year-old son Julian and posted about the "Thicke boys!" "Grammys here we come," he wrote.
Patton Oswalt, Pete Wentz, Beck and more celebs also brought their kids along as well. Nominee Oswalt didn't post from the red carpet, but he did capture daughter Alice with a friend taking a food break "inbetween shows."
Scroll down for all the celebs with their kids!
Robin Thicke and Julian Thicke
"Thicke Boys! Grammys here we come," Robin Thicke said on Instagram.
Francis Specker/CBS
Ricky Martin and Matteo Marlin
"Cool cat for a date at The Grammys!!!" Martin wrote on Instagram.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Pete Wentz, Saint Lazslo Wentz, Marvel Jane Wentz, and Meagan Camper
Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz brought the whole fam for quite a black and white moment.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Beck and Tuesday Hansen
Beck, nominated for multiple awards tonight for the album Colors, brought along his daughter Tuesday for the celebration.
Francis Specker/CBS
Patton Oswalt and Alice Rigney Oswalt
Oswalt, who's nominated for best comedy album, brought daughter Alice along as his date.
Amy Sussman/FilmMagic
Rhonda Ross Kendrick and Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick
Diana Ross' daughter and grandson clearly had a good time posing on the carpet together.
Amy Sussman/FilmMagic
Lucy Kalantari and Darius Kalantari
Lucy Kalantari and son Darius Kalantari have a lot to celebrate, since Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats just won the Grammy for Best Children's Music Album.
