Best Dressed at the 2019 Grammy Awards: Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and More

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
The 2019 Grammy Awards are here and the red carpet fashion was on fire!
Tonight might be all about the biggest names in music and what they've accomplished this year, but isn't also about fierce fashions? In our minds, it definitely is.
As stars began to arrive at the Staples Center on Sunday for the 2019 Grammys we tuned in to see which artists and other stars dressed to impress.
The good news: there were a lot! The bad news: not everyone made great style choices.
Since we love style and all-things red carpet, we've rounded up the best of the best when it comes to this year's Grammys fashion. Trust us, there were a ton of celebs who will have you wanting to steal their looks ASAP.
Case and point: Lady Gaga. The A Star Is Born actress won a silver, fitted frock that is worthy of a Grammy winner.
The "Shallow" singer, who already won a Grammy this evening, isn't the only star who caused us to do a double take on the carpet this evening.
Kacey Musgraves and Camila Cabello brought their A-game as well. Musgraves, won two awards before hitting the red carpet tonight and her feminine Valentino frock gives us serious style goals. Plus, the "Havana' singer showed off her girly side by rocking a pink, glittery gown that showed off her killer bod.
Miley Cyrus on the other hand donned a power suit by Saint Laurent that was both sexy and chic and we can't stop thinking about it.
Of course there are more best dressed stars than these amazing singers and we have all of the best of the best for you here.
Check out the best dressed stars in the gallery below and make sure you don't miss a single award throughout the night by checking out the winners list here!
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Miguel
Purple pants and a white blazer? Yes please!
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
J-Lo made a serious statement in this pastel Ralph & Russo gown, matching hat and NIWAKA jewels at the 2019 Grammy Awards.
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Anna Kendrick
The Pitch Perfect actress channeled her inner Clueless star with this '90s inspired feathered frock that is so much fun.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Lady Gaga
The A Star Is Born actress made us do a double take when she hit the carpet in this glamorous Haute Couture custom Celine silver gown.
Amy Sussman/FilmMagic
Jada Pinkett Smith
The Red Table Talk host brought the heat in this sexy feathered number that showed off the actress' killer legs and toned physique.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Zedd
Zedd killed it with this velvet suit with floral embossed designs.
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kimberly Schlapman
The Little Big Town member was a blonde goddess as she smiled in her flirty frock.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Alicia Keys
The 2019 Grammys host gave us fire as she walked the carpet in this saucy red gown with gorgeous deep-v neckline.
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Dua Lipa
The first-time Grammy winner shinned in a silver, sequinned gown.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Keslea Ballerini
The country singer looked ethereal as she posed on the carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes looked hot, hot, hot in a navy blazer and black pant/shirt combo.
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha was on fire as she strutted her stuff in this extravagant Monsoori ballgown.
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Miley Cyrus
The newly married singer looked like a boss in a chic black suit by Saint Laurent that showed fans a little skin with its sexy deep-v blazer.
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kacey Musgraves
The "Space Cowboy" singer won two Grammys this year before she even hit the carpet and her Valentino dress choice was fit for a winner.
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Camila Cabello
The Grammy nominated artist slayed the carpet with this sexy, pink glitzy gown.
Don't miss a moment of the action with E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards, Monday 11 February 10am AEDT on E!