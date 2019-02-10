EXCLUSIVE!

Cardi B's Dramatic Entrance at the 2019 Grammys Is Truly Iconic

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 4:57 PM

Cardi Bis ready to celebrate!

The artist pulled up to the Staples Center in an amazing look that made her look exactly like a queen. She wore her hair in an up-do with gold beads surrounding it. She wore a matching gold beaded necklace with purple gloves and a gown that required multiple people to help her walk.

The front part was sheer and she had a tan bra on under it. The rest of her outfit flowed up, mimicking a shell. Many references on Twitter compared her to a pearl and an oyster. The bottom half of her dress was tight and gave off some major mermaid vibes.

The absolutely iconic outfit is a throwback to the 90s because it's from Thierry Mugler's Fall 1995 Couture Collection, according to Vogue.

Cardi arrived at the show alongside her husband Offset despite announcing in December that they were splitting up. The parents reunited in Atlanta at the Super Bowl just days after she told reporters they were "working things out." Well, they sealed some of that doubt with a kiss on the carpet.

At tonight's show, Cardi is nominated for an astounding five awards: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Rap Album, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Rap Performance. 

The star is also slated to perform one of her hit songs for the audience, which will surely impress considering her fiery performance at the 2018 American Music Awards.

During the exciting show, the star got everyone up on their feet as she danced and rapped to "I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J Balvin. But, no pressure!

Good luck to Cardi and congratulations on the five nominations!

To find out who goes home a winner at tonight's show, check out the list here!

Don't miss a moment of the action with E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards, Monday 11 February 10am AEDT on E!

