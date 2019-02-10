Bebe Rexha Makes Breathtaking Fashion Statement at 2019 Grammys After Designers Called Her ''Too Fat''

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 4:29 PM
Fashion designers will rue the day that they refused to dress Bebe Rexha for the 2019 Grammy Awards.
The "Meant to Be" singer wore an absolutely breathtaking gown when she walked the red carpet at tonight's star-studded event, where she received a nomination for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.
"I feel like a princess. I wanted to go for that vibe," she told E!'s Ryan Seacrestof her Monsoori ensemble, which featured an extravagant tulle skirt and plunging neckline.
Just weeks ago, Bebe made headlines for putting unnamed fashion designers on blast for turning down the opportunity to style the singer because of her size.
The performer called the response to the controversy "amazing," adding, " I didn't expect it. I just did a video because I was really heartbroken and it bummed me out. They said I was too big or fat and I love my body. I just want other girls to love their bodies. I had Jeremy Scott of Moschino, Christian Siriano, Karl Lagerfeld hit me up. I was like this is amazing."
The 29-year-old's post drew support from a number of stars who agreed with Bebe's message of empowerment. Demi Lovatocommented on the Instagram video, writing, "F--king preach!!! Love this and you for speaking your mind and using your voice!!!"
"Amen," singer Ne-Yo added.
And more importantly, the star received offers from A-list designers who would love nothing more than to dress the singer for the biggest night in music. Michael Costello told the singer, "Bebe we have been friends for a long time i got you! Call me."
She even had Christian Siriano popping up in her mentions. "We have dressed @BebeRexha a few times and would love to do it again," the star tweeted.
And congratulations to Bebe on her nominations!
