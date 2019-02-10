Miguel Played His Own Music at Wedding to Nazanin Mandi, But Just "the Proper" Songs

Miguel, who was nominated for two Grammys at the 2019 award show, has another reason to celebrate: his wedding. The singer married Nazanin Mandi roughly three months ago and said "it's beautiful."

Now, does a singer play his own music at their wedding? If you're Miguel, yep. "We played a little bit of my music, yeah," Miguel told Ryan Seacrest on the Grammys red carpet.

"The proper ones, all the dirty ones of course," he joked.

However, the couple's first dance was to "Always and Forever," a "classic," Miguel said.