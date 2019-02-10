EXCLUSIVE!

Pusha T Talks About Making His Nominated Album with Kanye West on the Grammy Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 4:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Pusha T was ready to celebrate at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

The performer's album, Daytona, is nominated for Rap Album at the ceremony but he knew from the start that it was a special project. 

The 41-year-old musician traveled with Kanye West to Utah to create the iconic album.

"We went to Utah. Me and Kanye went to Utah to actually work on the album. Just secluded, tucked away. He liked to call it a therapy session. I knew from that moment that it was going to be special," he told E! News.

The artist was previously nominated at the Grammys for his collaboration, "Like I Love You" with Clipse and Justin Timberlake and his song, "Mercy" with West, Big Sean and 2 Chainz.

He also bonded with Giuliana Rancic over their shared love for his own hometown of Bethesda, Maryland which is where the E! host grew up. He also gave a special shout out to his friends and family in Virginia before heading inside for the ceremony.

Don't miss a moment of the action with E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards, Monday 11 February 10am AEDT on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , Grammys , Awards , Red Carpet , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson & More Celebrate 2019 Grammys Win

Jennifer Lopez Dedicates Grammys Motown Tribute to Mother

Shawn Mendes Reveals His Inspiration for "In My Blood"

Mark Ronson Wins 2 Grammys Before Show Even Starts

Dua Lipa Can't Stop Crying at 2019 Grammy Awards

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Cardi B's Grammys Look

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jennifer Lopez Is Peak J.Lo in Fly AF Look at the 2019 Grammy Awards

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.