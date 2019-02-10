Miley Cyrus Walks the 2019 Grammys Red Carpet In This Daring Yet Sophisticated Look

Miley Cyrus is making the 2019 Grammy Awards a family occasion... and doing it with sass!

Days after Liam Hemsworth made headlines when he revealed Miley took his last name following their Dec. 2018 nuptials, the pop star stepped out with her parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, in support of music's biggest night.

Of course, Miley is no rookie when it comes to this star-studded ceremony (she's attended an impressive six different Grammys over the years) so there's no doubt her parents are getting the VIP treatment by their daughter's side. Not to mention, Billy is a pretty famous guy in the music world, too.

The 26-year-old turned heads in a showstopping black suit from designer label Mugler's pre-fall collection. Cyrus upped the glam factor of the otherwise understated pantsuit with a pair of strappy heals and chunky statement earrings. As for the "Malibu" singer's glam routine, she tousled her dirty blonde locks to the side for a relaxed, yet beautiful look.