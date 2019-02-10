Miley Cyrus Walks the 2019 Grammys Red Carpet In This Daring Yet Sophisticated Look

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 4:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Miley Cyrus, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus is making the 2019 Grammy Awards a family occasion... and doing it with sass!

Days after Liam Hemsworth made headlines when he revealed Miley took his last name following their Dec. 2018 nuptials, the pop star stepped out with her parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, in support of music's biggest night. 

Of course, Miley is no rookie when it comes to this star-studded ceremony (she's attended an impressive six different Grammys over the years) so there's no doubt her parents are getting the VIP treatment by their daughter's side. Not to mention, Billy is a pretty famous guy in the music world, too. 

The 26-year-old turned heads in a showstopping black suit from designer label Mugler's pre-fall collection. Cyrus upped the glam factor of the otherwise understated pantsuit with a pair of strappy heals and chunky statement earrings. As for the "Malibu" singer's glam routine, she tousled her dirty blonde locks to the side for a relaxed, yet beautiful look. 

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

And while Miley is not a nominee this year, she is poised to take the stage for an all-star tribute that will have Staples Center on their feet. 

The pop songstress will perform alongside Katy PerryShawn MendesMaren MorrisKacey MusgravesLinda Perry and others in honoring Dolly Parton. Additionally, she's poised to join Shawn when he performs hit song "In My Blood."

Enjoy the evening, Miley!

To see the full list of tonight's winners, which will be updated throughout the evening, click here!

Don't miss a moment of the action with E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards, Monday 11 February 10am AEDT on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , Grammys , Miley Cyrus , Liam Hemsworth , Couples , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson & More Celebrate 2019 Grammys Win

Jennifer Lopez Dedicates Grammys Motown Tribute to Mother

Shawn Mendes Reveals His Inspiration for "In My Blood"

Mark Ronson Wins 2 Grammys Before Show Even Starts

Dua Lipa Can't Stop Crying at 2019 Grammy Awards

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Cardi B's Grammys Look

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jennifer Lopez Is Peak J.Lo in Fly AF Look at the 2019 Grammy Awards

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.