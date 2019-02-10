The Backstreet Boys Are Campaigning for Next Year's Super Bowl Halftime Show at the 2019 Grammy Awards

Hey, NFL, you up?

The Backstreet Boys may be anxiously awaiting the results of their first Grammy nomination in 17 years, but when they spoke with E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet ahead of tonight's 61st Grammy Awards, talk turned to another major milestone that the beloved boy band has yet to cross off their bucket list: the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

When G asked the guys if they'd be up for the task should the NFL call with that coveted request following this year's tepidly-received showing from Maroon 5, they made it clear that the answer was an unequivocal and enthusiastic yes.

"You know, give us a call. We might be free," Kevin Richardson said. "It would be an honor, you know. That's a big stage, it's a world stage. It's one of the most viewed events in all-time history of television, so that would be a huge honor."

After Howie Dorough reminded fans that they were a part of pre-game festivities when they were invited to perform the National Anthem in 2001, Brian Littrell added, "Besides winning a Grammy, that's the only thing we haven't done."