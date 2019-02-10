EXCLUSIVE!

Dan + Shay Listened to Their Wives...And Won a Grammy for "Tequila"

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 3:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Dan + Shay bucked the norm and what do they have to show from it? A Grammy.

The country duo spoke to Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet after winning the Best Country Duo Group Performance Grammy for their song "Tequila."

"That felt good," Dan Smyers told Seacrest.

So, what were they feeling when they got the award? "I'll let you know in like 30 minutes when I've calmed down. I honestly thought I was going to pass out on stage," Shay Mooney told us.

"I thanked Ryan Seacrest that's about it," Smyers said about his time on stage after winning.

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

The duo celebrated with an appropriate drink: tequila. The song wasn't exactly embraced by people behind the scenes, but Dan + Shay said they stuck with their gut.

"There were some people who said a ballad will never make its way up the charts, it's all about tempo, tempo, tempo…We were proud of the song. our wives are our best A&R, if they like a song that's a good song," Smyers  said. "We took a risk and went with it…it's still going, it came out January 10 of last year and it's still going, so it's fun."

As for how they'll celebrate, Mooney said he's going to pour tequila in the Grammy and drink from it.

"Tequila" is the lead single of their self-titled third studio album, full released on June 22, 2018.

Don't miss a moment of the action with E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards, Monday 11 February 10am AEDT on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Grammys , 2019 Grammys , Awards , Red Carpet , Music , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson & More Celebrate 2019 Grammys Win

Jennifer Lopez Dedicates Grammys Motown Tribute to Mother

Shawn Mendes Reveals His Inspiration for "In My Blood"

Mark Ronson Wins 2 Grammys Before Show Even Starts

Dua Lipa Can't Stop Crying at 2019 Grammy Awards

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Cardi B's Grammys Look

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jennifer Lopez Is Peak J.Lo in Fly AF Look at the 2019 Grammy Awards

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.