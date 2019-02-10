EXCLUSIVE!

Kacey Musgraves Unveils a Sneak Peak of Her New Music Video for ''Rainbow''

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 3:32 PM

There's always been a rainbow over Kacey Musgraves' head, and she's sharing it exclusively with E! News. 

The country music superstar debuted a sneak peek of her music video for "Rainbow" on the red carpet at tonight's 2019 Grammys, which will premiere in full during the star-studded ceremony. "Rainbow" is included on Kacey's fourth studio album, Golden Hour, which is up for both Album of the Year and Best Country Album. Additionally, she's nominated in the Best Country Song category for "Space Cowboy."

"I made this video with Hannah Luxe Davis," Kacey told E's Ryan Seacrest. "I loved working with her. First of all, she's a woman director. She's powerful and creative. The song started out as a memo to myself but it's for anyone who is going through any kind of anything."

"The video is representative of your own mental guard overtaking you," she shared. 

She's already winner tonight, though, having taken home Best Country Solo Performance for "Butterflies" during the Grammys pre-show! 

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

The multi-talented performer, 30, is no stranger to the Grammys stage. In 2013, which also marked the first year she attended, Kacey took home the awards for Best Country Song and Best Country Album.

And as Kacey makes her way into L.A.'s Staples Center, she'll be closer than ever to her highly-anticipated performance.

The singer will be joined by Katy PerryLittle Big Town and Maren Morris for an epic tribute medley in honor of the one and only Dolly Parton. On Friday evening, the music legend was honored as The Recording Academy's "Person of the Year" during their annual MusiCares benefit gala. 

Congratulations to Kacey, and enjoy the evening ahead!

Don't miss a moment of the action with E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards, Monday 11 February 10am AEDT on E!

