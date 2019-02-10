Kacey Musgraves' Night at the 2019 Grammys Kicks Off With Best Country Song Win

It's going to be a good night for Kacey Musgraves.

Before the 2019 Grammys kicked off on CBS, several categories were announced on The Recording Academy's social media. One of those important awards was Best Country Song.

So who's the winner of this super competitive category? Congratulations are in order for Kacey thanks to her song "Space Cowboy."

The track, which is featured on her album Golden Hour, instantly became a fan-favorite amongst fans thanks to its poignant lyrics relating to a former love.

Kacey's accompanying music video for the song also left country music fans and critics more than impressed.