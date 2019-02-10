Kacey Musgraves' Night at the 2019 Grammys Kicks Off With Best Country Song Win

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 3:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

It's going to be a good night for Kacey Musgraves.

Before the 2019 Grammys kicked off on CBS, several categories were announced on The Recording Academy's social media. One of those important awards was Best Country Song.

So who's the winner of this super competitive category? Congratulations are in order for Kacey thanks to her song "Space Cowboy."

The track, which is featured on her album Golden Hour, instantly became a fan-favorite amongst fans thanks to its poignant lyrics relating to a former love.

Kacey's accompanying music video for the song also left country music fans and critics more than impressed.

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

Earlier in the day, the 30-year-old also learned that she was the winner of Best Country Solo Performance thanks to "Butterflies."

And she still could pick up another trophy for Album of the Year and Best Country Album later in the night. We told you it was going to be a special night.

Fortunately for fans, they will be able to celebrate Kacey's big wins later this year when she hits the road for the extended Oh, What a World tour.

She's also scheduled to perform at the 2019 Coachella Music Festival proving country music absolutely deserves a spot at the popular music and arts festival.

Congratulations Kacey!

Don't miss a moment of the action with E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards, Monday 11 February 10am AEDT on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , Kacey Musgraves , Grammys , Music , Entertainment , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Post Malone, 2019 Grammy Awards, 2019 Grammys, Performance

Post Malone Gives Rockstar Performance Alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Grammys

Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson & More Celebrate 2019 Grammys Win

Jennifer Lopez Dedicates Grammys Motown Tribute to Mother

John Mayer, Alicia Keys, 61st Annual Grammy Awards

Alicia Keys and John Mayer Just Reunited the 2004 Grammy He Broke and Gave to Her

This Is America, Childish Gambino, Donald Glover

Childish Gambino Skips Grammys 2019 But Wins Song of the Year and Other Awards

Shawn Mendes Reveals His Inspiration for "In My Blood"

Mark Ronson Wins 2 Grammys Before Show Even Starts

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.