Lifetime Is Making a New Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Movie

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 3:00 PM
Lifetime isn't done with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The network announced it's at work on a new movie, Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, set to debut spring 2019.
Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, the working title on the movie, will tell the story of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in their first year of marriage, "pulling back the curtain to reveal the untold joys and challenges of life inside the royal family" throughout the first year, Lifetime said in a press release.
The movie is executive produced by Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss. Menhaj Huda is set to direct from a script by Scarlett Lacey.
E! News has confirmed new actors will play the royals in the upcoming movie. Lifetime previously released Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance in May 2018. The movie starred Murray Fraser as Prince Harry and Parisa Fitz-Henley as Meghan Markle and chronicled their romance from the moment they met through their courtship and eventual engagement. See the first movie's actors in character above.
The first movie also starred Steve Coulter as Prince Charles, Bonnie Soper as Princess Diana, Burgess Abernethy as Prince William, Laura Mitchell as Kate Middleton, Maggie Sullivun as Queen Elizabeth II, Deborah Ramsay as Camilla Bowles, Preston Jakub Karwat as Prince George and Briella Wintraub as Princess Charlotte.
No word on whether the movie will tackle the rumored feud between the "fab four."
Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex wed on May 19, 2018.
