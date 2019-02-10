See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 2:37 PM

Cardi B, Offset, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Couples

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

The 2019 Grammy Awards is the perfect place for a plus one!

In fact, music's most attractive pairs have officially brought the heat to the 61st annual Grammy Awards as they're flaunting their love on the red carpet. We're, obviously, talking about Tori Kelly and André Murillo as they're simply glowing in front of the cameras!

The married twosome are perfectly coordinated in all-black ensembles at the major award show...and we couldn't love it more. We aren't surprised by Murillo's presence at the Grammys as his wife has been nominated for two big trophies (Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song, specifically). It's since been announced that the American Idol alum has won in both of these categories!

Of course, Tori and André aren't the only notable twosome to pop up at the awards show. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have also hit the Grammys red carpet, which makes sense as the "Fallin'" artist is hosting the big show.

Oh, and we should mention that Cardi B and Offset are all about putting their rekindled romance on display on the red carpet.

For a closer look at all the love on the red carpet, take a peek at the sweet snaps below!

Photos

2019 Grammy Awards: Red Carpet Couples

Don't miss a moment of the action with E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards, Monday 11 February 10am AEDT on E!

