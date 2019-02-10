EXCLUSIVE!

Why Brad Pitt Attended Jennifer Aniston's Birthday Party

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 2:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, 2000 Oscars, Vanity Fair Party

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston getting back together? Not so fast...

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2000 and split in 2005, sparked reconciliation rumors this weekend after Pitt was spotted attending Aniston's 50th birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday night. But fans shouldn't get their hopes up too high for a Pitt-Aniston romantic reunion.

"Someone extended the invitation to Brad to come to Jen's party and he accepted," a source tells E! News. "He wanted to support Jen and it was a momentous occasion. But that's the extent of it. It was a social evening with a lot of people who have been a part of her life. They definitely aren't dating or on that path. They are friendly, but that's it."

Read

Brad Pitt Attends Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday Party—See the Pics

As for the current nature of their relationship, the insider shares, "Brad and Jen talk or text once in a while."

"If something comes up like a birthday or a big occasion they will reach out and congratulate the other," the source explains. "They show support or exchange funny stories if something comes up. They don't talk or see each other all the time. They aren't a big part of each other's lives currently, but they wish each other well and have fond memories about the good times they had together."

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston

Kathy Hutchins/Newscom via ZUMA Press; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

After going their separate ways in 2005, Pitt would go on to start a relationship with Angelina Jolie. The duo secretly wed at Château Miraval in France in 2014 with their six kids in attendance. In Sept. 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt.

In Aug. 2015, Aniston married beau Justin Theroux at their then shared home in Los Angeles. The couple announced their separation exactly one year ago after less than three years of marriage.

"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," the duo said in a joint statement to E! News. "Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Brad Pitt , Jennifer Aniston , Apple News , Top Stories , Exclusives

Trending Stories

Latest News
Post Malone, 2019 Grammy Awards, 2019 Grammys, Performance

Post Malone Gives Rockstar Performance Alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Grammys

John Mayer, Alicia Keys, 61st Annual Grammy Awards

Alicia Keys and John Mayer Just Reunited the 2004 Grammy He Broke and Gave to Her

This Is America, Childish Gambino, Donald Glover

Childish Gambino Skips Grammys 2019 But Wins Song of the Year and Other Awards

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Cardi B's Grammys Look

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jennifer Lopez Is Peak J.Lo in Fly AF Look at the 2019 Grammy Awards

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Couples

Kylie Jenner Is Pretty in Pink Alongside Travis Scott at the 2019 Grammys

Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Lady Gaga Uses Grammys Win for "Shallow" to Make Powerful Statement About Mental Health Struggles

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.