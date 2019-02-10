BAFTA Film Awards 2019: See the Complete Winners List

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 12:16 PM

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Who took home top honors at the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards?

On Sunday night, nominees for the ceremony gathered at the Royal Albert Hall in London, where BlackkKlansmanThe FavouriteGreen BookROMA and A Star Is Born were all up for Best Film. Prince William and Kate Middleton were in attendance, turning heads as they arrived at the ceremony.

So who took home the top honors at the award show this evening? Let's take a look at the winners below!

Best Film

BlackkKlansman

The Favourite

Green Book

ROMA

A Star Is Born

Outstanding British Film

Beast

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite- WINNER

McQueen

Stan & Ollie

You Were Never Really Here

Photos

2019 BAFTA Film Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals

Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Christian Bale, Vice

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Steve Coogan, Stan & Ollie

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Leading Actress

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Viola Davis, Widows

Supporting Actor

Adam Driver, BlackkKlansman

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite-WINNER

Director

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the Public)

Jessie Buckley

Cynthia Erivo

Barry Keoghan

Lakeith Stanfield

Letitia Wright

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Apostasy, Daniel Kokotajlo (writer/director)

Beast, Lauren Dark (producer) and Michael Pearce (writer/director)

A Cambodian Spring, Chris Kelly (writer/director/producer)

Pili, Sophie Harman (producer) and Leanne Welham (writer/director)

Ray & Liz, Richard Billingham (writer/director) and Jacqui Davies (producer)

Film Not in the English Language

Capernaum

Cold War

Dogman

ROMA

Shoplifters

Documentary

Free Solo- WINNER

McQueen

RBG

They Shall Not Grow Old

Three Identical Strangers

Animated film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse- WINNER

Original Screenplay

Janusz Głowacki and Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Green Book

Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA

Adam McKay, Vice

 

Adapted Screenplay

Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel and Kevin Willmott, BlacKkKlansman-WINNER

Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Josh Singer, First Man

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters and Eric Roth, A Star Is Born

Original Music

Terrence Blanchard, BlackkKlansman

Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson, A Star Is Born

Cinematography

Newton Thomas Sigel, Bohemian Rhapsody

Łukasz Żal, Cold War

Robbie Ryan, The Favourite

Linus Sandgren, First Man

Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA

Costume Design

Mary Zophres, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Julian Day, Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandy Powell, The Favourite

Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns

Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots

Editing

John Ottman, Bohemian Rhapsody

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, The Favourite

Tom Cross, First Man

Alfonso Cuarón and Adam Gough, ROMA

Hank Corwin, Vice-WINNER

Production Design

Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton, The Favourite-WINNER

Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas, First Man

John Myhre and Gordon Sim, Mary Poppins Returns

Eugenio Caballero and Bárbara Enríquez, ROMA

Makeup and Hair

Mark Coulier and Jan Sewell, Bohemian Rhapsody

Nadia Stacey, The Favourite- WINNER

Jenny Shircore, Mary Queen of Scots

Mark Coulier and Jeremy Woodhead, Stan & Ollie

TBC, Vice

Sound

John Casali, Tim Cavagin, Nina Hartstone, Paul Massey and John Warhurst, Bohemian Rhapsody- WINNER

Mary H. Ellis, Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Frank A. Montaño and Jon Taylor, First Man

Gilbert Lake, James H. Mather, Christopher Munro and Mike Prestwood Smith, Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Procter and Ethan Van der Ryn, A Quiet Place

Steve Morrow, Alan Robert Murray, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic, A Star Is Born

Special Visual Effects

Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Kelly Port and Dan Sudick, Avengers: Infinity War

Geoffrey Baumann, Jesse James Chisholm, Craig Hammack and Dan Sudick, Black Panther

Tim Burke, Andy Kind, Christian Manz and David Watkins, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm, First Man

Matthew E. Butler, Grady Cofer, Roger Guyett and David Shirk, Ready Player One

British Short Film

73 Cows- WINNER

Bachelor

The Blue Door

The Field

Wale

British Short Animation

I'm OK

Marfa

Roughhouse- WINNER

 

