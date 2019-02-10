Prince William and Kate Middleton Dazzle at the BAFTA Film Awards 2019

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Date night!
Prince William and Kate Middleton turned heads as they arrived at the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday evening at Royal Albert Hall in London. For the special occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge donned silver Jimmy Choo 'Viola' heels, a gorgeous white, one-shoulder McQueen gown with her hair pulled back. Kate also appeared to be wearing the late Princess Diana's earrings.
The royals are in attendance at the ceremony, honoring the year's best work in the film industry, so William, the president of the British Academy Film Awards, can present the Fellowship award.
Among other attendees at the award ceremony include nominees Melissa McCarthy, Olivia Colman, Timothée Chalamet and Amy Adams.
Later on in the ceremony, BlackkKlansman, The Favourite, Green Book, ROMA or A Star Is Born will be announced as the winner of Best Film.
Take a look at all of the arrivals at the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards below!
Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Margot Robbie
Robbie is up for Supporting Actress for her work in Mary Queen of Scots.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Olivia Colman
Colman is up for Leading Actress for her work in The Favourite.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Rachel Weisz
Weisz is nominated for Support Actress alongside her The Favourite co-star Emma Stone.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Rami Malek
Malek is up for Leading Actor for his work in Bohemian Rhapsody.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Timothée Chalamet
Chalamet is nominated for Supporting Actor for his work in Beautiful Boy.
Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Melissa McCarthy
McCarthy is nominated for Leading Actress for her work in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Joe Alwyn
The actor's movie, The Favourite, is nominated for Best Film.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Spike Lee
Lee is nominated for Best Director at the ceremony for BlacKkKlansman.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Mahershala Ali
The Green Book star is nominated for Supporting Actor at the ceremony.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Salma Hayek
Actress stuns in a one-shoulder dress on the red carpet.
Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Regina King
The If Beale Street Could Talk star shines in this stunning pink dress.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Luke Evans
The Alienist actor arrives on the red carpet at Royal Albert Hall.
Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Prince William & Kate Middleton
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the ceremony at Royal Albert Hall.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Lily Collins
The actress, who stars in the Les Misérables mini-series, stuns in royal blue on the red carpet.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Richard E. Grant
Grant is nominated for Best Support Actor at the award show.
Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Barry Jenkins
The director, who is nominated for Adapted Screenplay, is photographed on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Cynthia Erivo
The EE Rising Star Award nominee arrives on the red carpet.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Amy Adams
BAFTA nominee Amy Adams strikes a pose on the red carpet.
avid Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Lucy Boynton
The Bohemian Rhapsody star arrives at the event in London.
Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Laura Whitmore
The TV presenter hits the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.