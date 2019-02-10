Prince William and Kate Middleton Dazzle at the BAFTA Film Awards 2019

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 11:05 AM

Prince William, Kate Middleton, 2019 BAFTAs

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Date night!

Prince William and Kate Middleton turned heads as they arrived at the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday evening at Royal Albert Hall in London. For the special occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge donned silver Jimmy Choo 'Viola' heels, a gorgeous white, one-shoulder McQueen gown with her hair pulled back. Kate also appeared to be wearing the late Princess Diana's earrings.

The royals are in attendance at the ceremony, honoring the year's best work in the film industry, so William, the president of the British Academy Film Awards, can present the Fellowship award.

Among other attendees at the award ceremony include nominees Melissa McCarthyOlivia Colman, Timothée Chalamet and Amy Adams.

Later on in the ceremony, BlackkKlansmanThe FavouriteGreen BookROMA or A Star Is Born will be announced as the winner of Best Film.

Photos

2019 BAFTA Film Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals

Take a look at all of the arrivals at the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards below!

Margot Robbie, 2019 BAFTAs

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

Robbie is up for Supporting Actress for her work in Mary Queen of Scots.

Olivia Colman, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Olivia Colman

Colman is up for Leading Actress for her work in The Favourite.

Rachel Weisz, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Rachel Weisz

Weisz is nominated for Support Actress alongside her The Favourite co-star Emma Stone.

Rami Malek, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Rami Malek

Malek is up for Leading Actor for his work in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Timothee Chalamet, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Timothée Chalamet

Chalamet is nominated for Supporting Actor for his work in Beautiful Boy.

Melissa McCarthy, 2019 BAFTAs

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Melissa McCarthy

McCarthy is nominated for Leading Actress for her work in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Joe Alwyn, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Joe Alwyn

The actor's movie, The Favourite, is nominated for Best Film.

Spike Lee, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Spike Lee

Lee is nominated for Best Director at the ceremony for BlacKkKlansman.

Mahershala Ali, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Mahershala Ali

The Green Book star is nominated for Supporting Actor at the ceremony.

 

Salma Hayek, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek

Actress stuns in a one-shoulder dress on the red carpet.

Regina King, 2019 BAFTAs

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Regina King

The If Beale Street Could Talk star shines in this stunning pink dress.

Luke Evans, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Luke Evans

The Alienist actor arrives on the red carpet at Royal Albert Hall.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, 2019 BAFTAs

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Prince William & Kate Middleton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the ceremony at Royal Albert Hall.

Lily Collins, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Lily Collins

The actress, who stars in the Les Misérables mini-series, stuns in royal blue on the red carpet.

Richard E. Grant, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Richard E. Grant

Grant is nominated for Best Support Actor at the award show.

Barry Jenkins, 2019 BAFTAs

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Barry Jenkins

The director, who is nominated for Adapted Screenplay, is photographed on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

Cynthia Erivo, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Cynthia Erivo

The EE Rising Star Award nominee arrives on the red carpet.

Amy Adams, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Amy Adams

BAFTA nominee Amy Adams strikes a pose on the red carpet.

Lucy Boynton, 2019 BAFTAs

avid Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Lucy Boynton

The Bohemian Rhapsody star arrives at the event in London.

Laura Whitmore, 2019 BAFTAs

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Laura Whitmore

The TV presenter hits the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

