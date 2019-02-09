Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Joe Jonas and Other Stars Shine Bright at Roc Nation Brunch Before Grammys

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
The stars were certainly aligned at Roc Nation's annual brunch party just one day before music's biggest night: the 2019 Grammys.
Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Sean "Diddy" Combs were just a few of the names that made an appearance at the star-studded event. Plus, everyone in attendance were clearly dressed in their Saturday best because there were stunning looks at every turn.
Bey and Jay both looked bright and colorful at the gathering. The "Formation" singer donned an asymmetrical dress with pastel hues. Jay-Z went with a similar color palette. He wore a baby blue suit with a crisp white shirt and shoes.
If pretty hurts, they clearly don't make it look that way.
DJ Khaled joined in on the spring hues as well.
The happily married couple is nominated for three Grammys this year, including Best Music Video for "Apes**t," Best R&B Performance for "Summer" and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Everything Is Love.
Bey and Jay are also currently part of a new sweepstakes that will earn one lucky fan concert tickets for the rest of his or her life—but there's a catch. It requires potential winners to embrace a more plant-based died and lifestyle, which the Carters are major proponents of.
Having FOMO about all these Grammy parties? Take a look at the gallery below to see some of the best moments from this weekend!
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Everything was love at the Roc Nation brunch on Saturday afternoon.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
The happily engaged couple looked stunning in contrasting colors at the party.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roc Nation
April Love Geary and Robin Thicke
April Love Geary loved absolutely flowery as she posed cradling her baby bump alongside her fiancé.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Miguel and Nazanin Mandi
The newly married couple smiled at the event and looked ultra fashionable doing so.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Kevin Hart, Usher and Diddy
The three friends shared a laugh in a crowded area at the party.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Meek Mill and DJ Khaled
Meek Mill and DJ Khaled were all smiles together at the Roc Nation brunch.
Steve Granitz/Getty Images for NARAS
Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus
It's a family affair at the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Dolly Parton, Miley's godmother.
Steve Granitz/Getty Images for NARAS
Dolly Parton
The singer appears as the guest of honor at her MusiCares tribute event.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Rita Ora & Bebe Rexha
Girl power! The singers bring pops of color to Spotify's Best New Artist bash.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify
Hailee Steinfeld
The Edge of Seventeen actress rocks a Paule Ka design to Spotify's Best New Artist 2019 Party.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Citi
Pink
The pop-rocker hits the stage during Citi Sound Vault Presents Pink at the Hollywood Palladium.
Erik Voake/Getty Images for Warner Music
Janelle Monae
The "Make Me Feel" songstress rocks a red and black houndstooth coat during the Warner Music Pre-Grammys Party.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify
Ashley Tisdale
The former Disney Channel darling reimagines a classic black suit for Spotify's Best New Artist Party.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify
Jorja Smith
The Best New Artist nominee gears up for music's biggest night with Spotify.
Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx
H.E.R. & Ty Dolla $ign
It's time to celebrate! The music superstars attend Basic Magazine and H.E.R.'s Pre-Grammy Party with Absolut Elyx.
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
Terry & Rebecca Crews
Date night done right! The duo gets excited attending the Best New Artist 2019 Party by Spotify in Los Angeles.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify
James Blake & Jameela Jamil
The Good Place star supports her musician boyfriend ahead of the 2019 Grammy Awards.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify
Pete Wentz
The Fall Out Boy rocker is all smiles on the red carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify
Chloe x Halle
Dynamic duo! The two-time Grammy nominees showcase their unique style at Spotify's Best New Artist 2019 Party.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify
Julianne Hough
The professional dancer and TV personality channels her inner Barbie in a vibrant mini-dress.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Spotify
Sofia Carson
The Descendants star gets glitzy for Spotify's Best New Artist 2019 Party.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify
Heidi Klum
Rawr! The supermodel rocks hot pink cheetah print on the red carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify
Sofi Tukker
The electronic music duo pause for a photo opp inside Spotify's pre-Grammys celebration.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Spotify
H.E.R.
The Album of the Year contender looks cool as a cucumber behind a pair of shades.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Delta Air Lines
Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara
That newlywed glow! The pop star and her hubby step out for Delta Air Lines' Grammys celebration.
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Warner Music
Dua Lipa
The Best New Artist nominee attends Warner Music's pre-Grammys bash.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Delta Air Lines
Ella Mai
The "Boo'd Up" songstress looks white hot at the Delta Air Lines Grammys Party in L.A.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Warner Music
Lil Pump
The "I Like It" rapper flashes a smile at the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Warner Music
Lizzo
Feeling good as hell! The R&B artist makes a bold fashion statement ahead of the 2019 Grammys.
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Warner Music
Bebe Rexha
The "Meant to Be" singer sports a classic LBD at the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Delta Air Lines
Evan Ross & Ashlee Simpson
The lovebirds steal the spotlight at Delta Air Line's Grammys soiree.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Warner Music
Bhad Bhabie
The viral rap sensation attends the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Delta Air Lines
Kendrick Sampson
There's nothing Insecure about this actor's pre-Grammys celebrations.
