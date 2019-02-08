E! Is Joining Bebe Rexha On Her Journey to the 2019 Grammys & It's So Perfect, It's Almost "Meant to Be"

We know one person looking forward to the 2019 Grammys!

With two big nominations under her belt (Best New artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance, specifically), we expect Sunday to be a major evening for Bebe Rexha. Thus, it's just perfect that E! News has joined forces with the "Meant to Be" singer ahead of music's biggest night.

E! News will be following Bebe as she preps for the Grammys. The exclusive behind-the-scenes segments are slated to air during Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2019 Grammy Awards and E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Grammy Awards.

Not to mention, the superstar singer will be giving fans a personal and inside look at Grammys weekend by participating in an E! News Instagram take over. Through multiple stories, fans will get a taste of what Bebe's experiencing ahead of the Hollywood event.