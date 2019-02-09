The Perfect App to Send all Your Valentine's Day Flowers

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Feb. 9, 2019 3:00 AM
Call us old fashioned, but when it comes to Valentine's Day we're big fans of sending flowers.
It may seem kind of old school, but delivery apps like The Bouqs Co. (our current favorite) is making it an extremely cool life choice. Think about it: We all have people we love and care about, but how often do we make it known? And say what you will about V-Day, but it's actually the perfect excuse to show someone you adore you're in their corner.
Here's why we like The Bouqs Co., specifically: It's easy and it's not cheesy.
Imagine this scenario: You download the app (you can also shop directly online, but we love an app situation) and then it's there on your phone, loaded with your CC info and saved contacts ready for you to press order. Did we mention the bouquets are exquisitely curated—Instagram worthy, we tell you. You'll be happy to know everything is sustainably sourced and every arrangement is accompanied with a little info about where your flowers are coming from, down to the name of the farmer.
We also like that they make a point to stay on top of all the life moments (like Valentine's Day, hello!) in which you might want to send flowers with a list of thematic (not to mention super fresh from the farm) selections for the occasion. You pick your size (and price point), and bam: you're ready for checkout. Basically what we're saying is why wouldn't you want to send a cheerful bunch to all the loves of your life?
BUY IT: The Bouqs Co. Persistence Bouquet
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?