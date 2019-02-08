Veep Boss Reveals the "Odd Sort of Benefit" of Julia Louis Dreyfus' Cancer on Final Season

Leave it to Veep to find the bright side of cancer.

Executive producer David Mandel was joined by Julia Louis Dreyfus via satellite at HBO's portion of the TV Critics' Association winter press tour and revealed a surprising "odd sort of benefit" to having to deal with Dreyfus' breast cancer over the past couple of years. (She announced the diagnosis in September 2017.)

"What I will say is, when we shut down for Julia's cancer, the odd sort of benefit, if you will—and the reason I gave her the cancer— was because that allowed me, last January and February..." Mandel began, to loud laughter led by Dreyfus on screen. He went on to joke that he used "simple radiation poisoning" and "poisoned sushi" to do the deed before getting back to the non-joke.

"It allowed me, especially because I just became aware even more so of how the storm and drag of politics was so changing, I think it was a chance to just sit back and try...to go, what are politics about?" Mandel continued. "We did actually make some changes—not where we got to, but some of the journey and some of the little details at the end, which I'm so happy we did, and that's something I've never really done before, which is deviate from the plan."