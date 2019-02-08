You Can Finally See Princess Eugenie's Wedding Dress IRL

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbankare following in the footsteps of Meghan Markle and Prince Harryagain.

The wedding gown that Eugenie, Harry's cousin, wore at her and Jack's October 2018 nuptials will be put on display at Windsor Castle by the Royal Collection Trust. The princess had worn a long sleeve, white, low back wedding dress by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. The gown was designed to show off the long scar she sustained from surgery she underwent at age 12 to correct scoliosis.

"The fabric of the dress, also designed by Mr. Pilotto and Mr. De Vos, includes a number of symbols that are meaningful to Princess Eugenie," the Royal Collection Trust said in its announcement on Friday. "They include the White Rose of York and ivy, representing the couple's home, Ivy Cottage. The symbols were reinterpreted in a garland motif which was woven into a jacquard of silk, cotton and viscose blend using an intricate weaving technique."

Eugenie's diamond and emerald drop earrings—a wedding gift from her husband, and the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II had lent her will also be put on display, as will Jack's wedding outfit—a black and gray suit with a blue waistcoat.