Here's Why Barbara Palvin Still Hasn't Met Dylan Sprouse's Brother Cole

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Feb. 8, 2019 10:14 AM

The Suite Life sure is a busy life for the Sprouse brothers.

As many fans know, Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse have come a long way since gaining fame on the Disney Channel. They're all grown up and continue to earn success in an industry that has proven to be a challenge for some child stars.

But as Dylan continues his romance with Barbara Palvin, there's one thing that still needs to be done. Cole has to meet his bro's girlfriend!

"I still haven't met his brother," Barbara shared in W Magazine's digital cover.

But we promise, it's not because there's drama brewing. Instead, there's just not enough time in the day.

"Soon," Dylan added. "Cole works in Vancouver. He's a very busy guy."

Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin, W Magazine

Alex Lockett for W Magazine

Back in July, the couple sparked romance rumors thanks to flirty posts on social media. And while the pair has walked red carpets together and supported each other at events, many fans still don't know too much about the duo.

But for those wondering how their friendship turned into something more, wonder no more!

"He slid into my DMs," Barbara confessed. Dylan added, "She followed me, so I was like, I guess I'll give her something. And I slid into her DMs. I was like, ‘Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number.' And she didn't message me for six months."

What took so long?!

"I took my time," she explained. "I knew I wasn't in a good mind-set at the time, and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more."

Now eight months into their courtship, it's safe to say the wait was worth it.

