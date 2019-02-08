Hailey Baldwin Reveals How Justin Bieber Proposed

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Feb. 8, 2019 9:50 AM
Hailey Baldwin finally revealed the moment Justin Bieber went from her boyfriend to fiancé.
As fans well know, the two got engaged after Bieber popped the big question during a trip to the Bahamas in early July 2018. According to the model's "73 Questions" interview shot by Joe Sabia for Vogue, it was the biggest surprise she's gotten yet.
"We were alone in a house, just the two of us," the March cover star recalled in the video for the magazine. "It was very special."
As for that special dress she's going to wear, "I can't say much, but it's kind of like an off-white color," she said. At least we can assume she knows which dress she'll don on the big day. She also confirmed the pop star got her dad Stephen Baldwin's permission before asking the important question.
However, when asked how much of her day is dedicated to wedding planning right now, she admitted not as much as it should be. "Not a lot, which reminds me that I should probably get on top of it," she candidly answered.
While a wedding celebration is still in the works, the newlywed seems totally smitten with her famous love. When asked what Bieber's worst habit is, she said he "doesn't have any." The star also said she admires his "heart for other people" the most.
More unexpectedly, the 22-year-old divulged that she usually takes his socks. As for what she would throw out from his wardrobe? Nothing. "I think he has great style," Baldwin answered.
The first-time Vogue star also shared that her ultimate goal in life is to "have a family of my own."
While that dream is still a bit further away, she's in a good place—"the best place I've ever been," as she put it.
For more of Baldwin's answers to Vogue's "73 Questions," check out the video above!
