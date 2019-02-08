How Shangela Snagged a Surprise Appearance on Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next Album

Guess who?

On Friday at midnight, Ariana Grande released her anticipated album Thank U, Next, which contains several previously unheard tracks such as "NASA," which features none other than RuPaul's Drag Race's Shangela! The star provides a spoken word introduction to the song, which is about needing space (get it, NASA?) from a man.

To be a part of someone as iconic as Ariana Grande's new album is an amazing feeling," Shangela told E! News. "It was like one of those 'Wow, did that really happen?' things."

How did Shangela end up on the track? Thank Grande's brother, Frankie Grande.

" I was having dinner with my good friend Frankie Grande—he and I have been friends for a long time—and Ariana texted," Shangela said. "She was like, 'Brother, come to the studio.' And he said, 'I have Shangela with me, is that OK?' And she said, 'I love Shangela.' We had met earlier in the year. So we go into the studio and she's like, 'I want to play some songs from new album.' And I'm like, 'Yaas! Halleloo! Go in!' and the songs were amazing because she's Ariana Grande. And one of the songs, she was like, 'I'm still working on the intro for it, don't listen to that part, just listen to the song.'"

"The song ['NASA'] was amazing, and when the song ended, she was like, 'What do you think?'" Shangela continued. "And I was like, 'Oh girl, I live! I love it, and it's amazing! I'm already thinking of how I'm going to perform it for my drag number, when I do my version.' And she looked at me said, 'Your version?' And I said, 'I'm just going to put a fun intro on it for drag, and I'm going to be in a spacesuit with like space-Titties and I'm going to come out in a moon man suit and I'm going to lift the mask and say, 'This is one small step for woman, one giant leap for womankind.' And she was like, 'Oh my God! I love that!'"