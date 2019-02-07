What Does Your Coffee Preference Say About You?

Rawpixel
by Winsome Walker | Thu., Feb. 7, 2019 6:32 PM
Fact: Australians love coffee.
Just as every Kardashian has a different personality, the coffee preferences of Australians are wildly varied: some people fawn over a foamy latte, while others love the no-fuss, one-shot espresso.
But people who are really devoted to their cup of joe know the beauty of making their own, which is ridiculously easy with a little help from Schibello Coffee. They not only have a wide variety of beans, but have a handy subscription service that delivers freshly roasted coffee straight to your door—just pick your blend, the specific grind and the delivery frequency, and voila, you'll be saying "I'm such a latte person" in next to no time.
Here's what your favorite type of coffee says about you:
Espresso
Espresso drinkers are purists, excellent leaders and have no time for nonsense. They've holidayed in Italy (and everyone knows about it), and are never late to meetings. They've watched at least one episode of Netflix's Tidying Up with Marie Kondo—and their homes are spotless.
Latte
People who favour lattes are easy going, supportive and cheerful (as long as they are caffeinated). They spend more time on their phones than off them, and their favourite movie is A Star Is Born.
Iced Coffees
Iced coffee fans won't let the seasons dictate what they drink—but they never have an umbrella when they need one. They're more of an optimist than the long black drinker and always BYO their own reusable straw.
Macchiato
Macchiato drinkers are traditional, quietly confident and have excellent taste. They're overachievers and are the last ones to leave the office. They're known to sign off their emails with "regards".
Long Black
Long black drinkers are stylish and sleek, and have a lot of black in their wardrobe. They have mastered the perfect winged eyeliner and probably just finished bingeing You on Netflix.
Cappuccino
Those who love the sweet things in life are usually cappuccino drinkers. They're fun loving, creative and a little bit cheeky. Ariana Grande is always the top of their Spotify playlists and they love looking at rescue pets on Insta.
Nitro Coffee
Fans of this latest coffee craze are definitely trendsetters. They're fashion forward, love a good rooftop bar and know that the Instagram aesthetic of their coffee choices are equally as important as flavour. We'll drink to that!
