Married at First Sight's Sam Addresses Rumoured Relationship with Martha

Married at First Sight Australia's sixth season has already delivered enough drama to see us through 2019, but things could get even spicier.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail appear to show Sydney tradie Sam on a date with makeup artist Martha in Byron Bay over Christmas—long after filming on the series ended.

On MAFS, however, 26-year-old Sam is paired with store manager Elizabeth, while 30-year-old Martha is partnered with primary school teacher Michael.

When asked directly about the photos circulating of him and Martha, Sam told E! News, "I think Martha is a beautiful person, but, you know, she's quite happy in her relationship, and I wouldn't want to intrude on that."

He did admit that she is among several women he was drawn to upon first meeting them in the experiment.

"I was attracted to a couple of the brides," Sam told E! News. "Martha is beautiful. Ines is more my type, as well. Even Heidi looks great. They're all really lovely women, I think. Obviously, I clashed with Cyrell a lot in the experiment."