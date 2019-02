Basically Every Australian Influencer Wore Revolve This Week: See the Looks!

Revolve is taking over Australia.

The US retailer just announced free express shipping and free returns to Australia, and to celebrate they hosted a week-long series of events in Sydney featuring a bevy Aussie influencers and models.

From a VIP event at floating venue The Island to a luxe breakfast at The Grounds of Alexandria, Watson's Bay Boutique Hotel day party and a Bondi Icebergs takeover, stars like Shanina Shaik, Elle Ferguson, Tash Oakley and Tully Smith celebrated #REVOLVEaroundtheworld in style.

Check out all the best Revolve looks of the week: