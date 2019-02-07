The View's Joy Behar Under Fire for Resurfaced Blackface Photos

Joy Beharis coming under fire for a past Halloween costume in which she wore blackface.

On Wednesday, a 2016 clip of The View host admitting to wearing blackface resurfaced, causing people to call for Joy to be fired. In the short video, Behar shares that she dressed as a "beautiful African woman" to a Halloween party when she was 29-years-old. She explains that the makeup was "a little bit darker than my skin," but the curls in her hair were all real.

At the time, the crowd and her co-hosts seemed to enjoy the blast from the past, but former cast member Raven Simone poked a bit of fun at the inappropriate moment. "Joy, are you black? Are you my auntie, Joy?" the star asks. "Do you have tanning lotion on?"

While blackface has always been viewed as a controversial matter, the newly resurfaced video drew more heat because of the lack of repercussions in comparison to Megyn Kelly, who lost her job over her defense of the racist practice.