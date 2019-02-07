Why Irina Shayk Keeps Her Personal Life With Bradley Cooper Private

Like her partner Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk won't talk about her personal life.

Not that their pair's relationship is by any means shrouded in secrecy; the two, who have been together for more than three years and share an almost 2-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, have been photographed out together many times. But their home life remains largely closed to the public—they rarely speak about it in the press and certainly do not go into detail, and the model, the only one among them with social media accounts, keeps family photos off her Twitter and Instagram.

"I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly," she told Glamour U.K. in a February 2019 digital cover interview, available online now. "I admire it and I think it's great—but I think it's all about personal choice. Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That's why it's called personal, because it's something for you and your family and I feel happy with it."