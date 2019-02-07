Jessica Alba, Gabrielle Union Announce L.A.'s Finest With Lingerie, a Pillow Fight and Lots of Kick-Butt Action

You won't find Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba in lingerie and having any sexy pillow fights on L.A.'s Finest (that you can see above in the premiere date announcement), but you will see them kicking major butt and taking names when the Bad Boys spinoff debuts on Monday, May 13 on Spectrum.

L.A.'s Finest, set in the universe of Bad Boys, follows Syd Burnett (Union), who was last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, leaving her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Back in Los Angeles, she's paired with Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom who has an equally complex history (duh, it's a TV show), and the two work together to take down the most dangerous criminals, all the while keeping their secrets at bay. The normal rules of policing? Well, they're out the window for the most part.